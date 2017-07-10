Record-breaking Lewis century costs Brathwaite

The West Indies T20 captain agreed to hand over half of his match fee to any team-mate who made a half-century, so Evin Lewis cashed in.

by Omnisport News 10 Jul 2017, 03:01 IST

Carlos Brathwaite saluted Evin Lewis following an astonishing record-breaking century in the Twenty20 victory over India which cost the West Indies captain half of his match fee.

Lewis bludgeoned 125 off only 62 balls in the one-off match at Sabina Park to get the Windies home with nine wickets and nine deliveries to spare after India had posted 190-6.

That brutal innings from Lewis - which included 12 sixes - was the biggest in a T20 international by a West Indies batsman, bettering opening partner Chris Gayle's 117 against South Africa in 2007.

Lewis joined Gayle and Brendon McCullum as the only men to have made two T20 hundreds for their country, having also blasted one against the same opponents last August.

Skipper Brathwaite was left light in the pocket as a result of Lewis' exploits, but the all-rounder was in no mood to complain.

TAKE A BOW! Evin Lewis named Man of the Match with a fantastic 125 off 62 balls. His second T20I century! #Jamaica #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Pb38e8tLea — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) July 9, 2017

"Yesterday we asked for the batters to go out and express themselves. I gave them the captain's incentive, whoever goes and gets a fifty gets half my match fee," Brathwaite said.

"We wanted to put smiles on the faces of the fans and that's what we come back to do. We wanted to wrestle the game back against them.

"We've seen the IPL, we know how Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls at the death and we wanted to make him bowl more in the first few overs and that's a box ticked.

"Then Evin just played magnificently. He just played on, played through, so big kudos to him. It was a good score on the board, but we always knew we could get it."

Man-of-the-match Lewis said: "They have quality bowlers, and once you get a hundred against a team like India, it's a good hundred.

"Five games in a row, in the ODIs, I didn't do well. But I kept believing in my ability and today I came out trumps.

"Chris [Gayle, who made only 18 on his return] going after the bowling makes it easier for me to score, so I'm thankful to bat with him and I hope I can keep doing my best for the West Indies."