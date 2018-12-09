×
Record-breaking MP cricketer idolises Sachin; eyes Ranji title

PTI
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Dec 2018, 17:55 IST

Indore, Dec 9 (PTI) Young Madhya Pradesh batsman Ajay Rohera, who created history by slamming highest first-class score on debut, idolises master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and says he will try to quickly get over the euphoria surrounding his feat and focus on scoring more runs for his team.

Opening for Madhya Pradesh, the 21-year-old scored an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game here Saturday.

Rohera's knock is a world record for highest first- class score on debut. The record was earlier held by former Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar, who had hit 260 versus Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.

Talking to PTI Sunday, the young batsman said he will not keep thinking about his name being etched in the record books and going forward try to keep things simple while batting.

Rohera said his dream is to see Madhya Pradesh win the prestigious domestic cricket tournament, a title which has eluded them till now.

"I will make a fresh start in coming matches. Now, my world record is a matter of history. I will be able to score runs as early as I forget this record," he said.

"As a player, I want to keep things simple. If I show haste in the coming matches, things will get difficult day-by -day," Rohera said

Asked what was going on in his mind while chasing the world record at the Holkar Stadium, Rohera said, "I was thinking to perform naturally through my bat. I was not thinking to do something different."

He said, "Tendulkar is my all-time ideal in the cricket world and I always draw inspiration from him."

The cricketer's father Rajkumar Rohera hails from Dewas near Indore and runs an ice cream manufacturing unit, while his mother Priya Rohera is a housewife.

Just three days ahead of the Ranji match against Hyderabad, Rohera was included in the MP squad in place of right handed batsman Ankit Dane.

The opener had led Madhya Pradesh's under-23 team in the CK Naidu Trophy.

Due to Rohera's superlative performance, Madhya Pradesh defeated Hyderabad by 253 runs and registered their third consecutive win in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B.

Rohera said, "My dream is to ensure first Ranji Trophy title for Madhya Pradesh by performing well."

Madhya Pradesh have never won the Ranji Trophy. Their best performance came in 1998-1999 when they finished runners- up, losing in the final to Karnataka

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
