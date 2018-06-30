Returning Warner smiling again after 'long three months'

David Warner celebrates in the field in Canada

David Warner says his smile is back after "a long three months", despite being bowled for one on his Global T20 Canada debut.

The 31-year-old batsman was handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in a Test match against South Africa in March.

That suspension does not stretch to tournaments such as the inaugural Global T20 Canada, though, and Warner signed for the Winnipeg Hawks.

After seeing former team-mate Steve Smith - also banned - make 61 for the Toronto Nationals a day earlier, Warner faced only two deliveries before making an early exit.

Having finally returned to the field for the first time since the Newlands Test, though, Warner was not overly concerned by his batting performance.

"It's good to be on the field, a smile on my face, [alongside] a bunch of guys I haven't played much cricket with," Warner said. "These tournaments are exciting.

"It's [about] getting back into the rhythm of cricket again, making sure I'm putting my best foot forward in this tournament, making sure I'm putting 100 per cent effort all the time, giving advice to the guys who don't get an opportunity to play on a big stage, and just to compete.

"It's been a long three months for myself, thinking I won't be here [playing cricket]. It's a good opportunity. I'm excited."

Despite the frustrating lay-off, Warner is also seeing the merits of some time away from top-level international cricket.

"There were a lot of mental scars after the Ashes and that probably saw my form [dip] - and maybe Steve as well - in the one-day series against England," he said.

"It takes a lot out of you and, moving onto South Africa and what happened, it was really tough. We're responsible for that and we're moving on.

"The bubble we've been in for the last six or seven years, you need time out and I think these 12 months are going to be a good reflection upon myself as a person and a character, as a dad and a family man.

"The last 12 weeks have been tough, but it's enabled me to spend a lot of time with my family, and that's something I'll always cherish every day."

Warner and Smith will go head to head when the Hawks face the Nationals on Monday.