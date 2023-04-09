"Rinku Impossible Singh"- Fans go beserk as Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off five deliveries to take KKR to last-gasp win over GT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh played arguably the innings of a lifetime on Sunday, April 9. He helped his team win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in the IPL 2023 season in Ahmedabad. He scored 48 runs off just 21 balls, including five sixes off the final five deliveries to help his team win on the last ball.

It all seemed done and dusted for Kolkata when they needed 39 runs off just eight balls. But Rinku kept on playing his shots and pulled off a victory from the jaws of defeat. The emotional scenes on the ground with the KKR players and coach Chandrakant Pandit swarming around Rinku were just heartwarming.

Fans and cricketers on Twitter hailed Rinku Singh for showing what he is capable of once again. Many were emotional as they knew the humble background from which Rinku had made a career for himself. Here are some of the reactions:

Unbelievable innings, Rinku!

Unbelievable innings, Rinku!

And tough luck Yash, one to learn from. IPL is truly a place where talent meets opportunity.

Rinku Singh's strike rate



Fastest things:

Rinku Singh's strike rate

Me finishing a packet of chips

People buying Redmi Note 12 during sale

Weekend going away

What a man what a story what a unbelievable thing he do

What a man what a story what a unbelievable thing he do

Bow down Rinku singh earned crores of fan today

Rinku Singh is finally getting the recognition he deserves, my man has come a long way 🥹

Remember the name - Rinku Singh 6 6 6 6 6 He has done it.

Rinku Singh remember the name 5 ball 5 sixes what i have just seen unreal. Take a bow

PouLaMi @Crictopher17 RINKU SINGH!!!! MY BOY! MY MAN! MY LEGEND!! RINKU SINGH!!!! MY BOY! MY MAN! MY LEGEND!!

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla ‍♀️ Lord Rinku deserves to be commemorated with statues in both West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.‍♀️ Lord Rinku deserves to be commemorated with statues in both West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. 🙇‍♀️

Take A Bow, If you can hit 5 brilliantly executed sixes when your team needs 29 runs to win from the final over and to top it up, you make Chandrakant Pandit excited….. you've surely done something very very special.

ONLY GIGACHADS LIKE RINKU SINGH AND VIRAT KOHLI CAN CHASE 48 OFF 18 !!!!

Rinku Singh completed the finishing job he couldn't against LSG last year

Rinku Singh played a similar knock last year against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, he fell just one big shot short of what could have been an unbelievable chase.

The game against GT on Sunday, meanwhile, ebbed and flowed as while Venkatesh Iyer's sensational knock of 83 made KKR favorites. However, Rashid Khan took a hat-trick to take the hosts to the brink of victory.

With 28 needed off five balls, it looked like one-way traffic. But Rinku just knew his Uttar Pradesh teammate Yash Dayal just too well. For every delivery that Dayal tried, the southpaw had an answer in the form of a six. While Dayal and GT will take time to recover from this defeat, it will have done wonders for KKR's morale.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

