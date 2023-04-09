Create

"Rinku Impossible Singh"- Fans go beserk as Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off five deliveries to take KKR to last-gasp win over GT

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 09, 2023 21:50 IST
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh's incredible cameo made Twitterati erupt with joy. (P.C.:iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh played arguably the innings of a lifetime on Sunday, April 9. He helped his team win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in the IPL 2023 season in Ahmedabad. He scored 48 runs off just 21 balls, including five sixes off the final five deliveries to help his team win on the last ball.

It all seemed done and dusted for Kolkata when they needed 39 runs off just eight balls. But Rinku kept on playing his shots and pulled off a victory from the jaws of defeat. The emotional scenes on the ground with the KKR players and coach Chandrakant Pandit swarming around Rinku were just heartwarming.

Fans and cricketers on Twitter hailed Rinku Singh for showing what he is capable of once again. Many were emotional as they knew the humble background from which Rinku had made a career for himself. Here are some of the reactions:

IPL is truly a place where talent meets opportunity. Unbelievable innings, Rinku! 👏 And tough luck Yash, one to learn from.
Rinku Impossible Singh 🔥What an inspiring chase! @rinkusingh235#KKRvsGT https://t.co/iIErDM0y0m
JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! https://t.co/XBVq85FD09
Fastest things:Rinku Singh's strike rateMe finishing a packet of chipsPeople buying Redmi Note 12 during saleWeekend going away https://t.co/zHSpMMTLtu
Rinku singh earned crores of fan today ❤️What a man what a story what a unbelievable thing he do Bow down https://t.co/hUIuHSVlIh
Believed you then And you did it this time.. You Legend 🛐#RinkuSingh @rinkusingh235 #GTvsKKR #IPL2023 https://t.co/pYFl0D8hiu
RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #IPLonStar #GTvsKKR @KKRiders #rinkusingh @StarSportsIndia 🏏
Rinku Singh is finally getting the recognition he deserves, my man has come a long way 🥹♥️ https://t.co/hWp1qVJXgp
6 6 6 6 6 He has done it. 🔥Remember the name - Rinku Singh https://t.co/ZUWaNno723
Rinku!
Rinku Singh remember the name 5 ball 5 sixes what i have just seen unreal. Take a bow 🙇 https://t.co/PFOQIKGnXx
RINKU SINGH!!!! MY BOY! MY MAN! MY LEGEND!!
Lord Rinku deserves to be commemorated with statues in both West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. 🙇‍♀️
If you can hit 5 brilliantly executed sixes when your team needs 29 runs to win from the final over and to top it up, you make Chandrakant Pandit excited….. you’ve surely done something very very special.Take A Bow, @rinkusingh235 ❤️ https://t.co/lomTKNZ1v4
IPL 2023 is alive thanks to Rinku Singh. https://t.co/lCnsOZWBIF
Congratulations to all Rinku Fans ❌Devotees ✔️ twitter.com/Jokeresque_/st… https://t.co/hZEto8ByzL
ONLY GIGACHADS LIKE RINKU SINGH AND VIRAT KOHLI CAN CHASE 48 OFF 18 !!!! https://t.co/sypOkdrikb

Rinku Singh completed the finishing job he couldn't against LSG last year

Rinku Singh played a similar knock last year against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, he fell just one big shot short of what could have been an unbelievable chase.

The game against GT on Sunday, meanwhile, ebbed and flowed as while Venkatesh Iyer's sensational knock of 83 made KKR favorites. However, Rashid Khan took a hat-trick to take the hosts to the brink of victory.

With 28 needed off five balls, it looked like one-way traffic. But Rinku just knew his Uttar Pradesh teammate Yash Dayal just too well. For every delivery that Dayal tried, the southpaw had an answer in the form of a six. While Dayal and GT will take time to recover from this defeat, it will have done wonders for KKR's morale.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

