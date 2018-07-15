Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rishi Narain wins All India Seniors Golf Championship

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
28   //    15 Jul 2018, 14:18 IST

Greater Noida, July 15 (PTI) Former Asian Games gold medallist Rishi Narain won the Indian Golf Union's 48th annual All India Seniors Golf Championship in a sudden death shootout against thee-time senior winner Gangesh Khaitan here.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev finished in third place at the Jaypee Greens Golf Resort.

Kapil said, "I have always enjoyed competing in sport and golf is a great test of skill, patience, clear thinking and selecting and judging the correct stroke to play. In seniors golf the US Professional Tour stages around 30 tournaments every year with Rs 10 crore prize money every tournament and then there are tours in Europe, Japan and Asia.

"Golf is a sport for a lifetime and if you are in good physical condition, you can be competitive even in your 60's. I intend to enjoy competitive golf for many more years," said the veteran.

A record entry of 120 senior golfers (aged 50 years and above) from all over India competed in the event.

Playing a three-day stroke play format, Rishi carded rounds of 75 74 and 74 over two days, for an overall score of 7-over par 223 to emerge triumphant.

Khaitan scored 73 75 75 to be also on 223 and Kapil scored 73 77 77 to be at 227 after being joint first-day leader with Khaitan

