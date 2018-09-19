Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rodrigues, Yadav help Indian women take 1-0 lead in T20 series

PTI
NEWS
News
41   //    19 Sep 2018, 16:50 IST

Katunayake (Sri Lanka), Sep 19 (PTI) Jemimah Rodrigues and Poonam Yadav produced special performances to fire India to a 13-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International of the five-match series here Wednesday.

Teenager Rodrigues smashed 36 off 15 balls in a whirlwind innings that saw her becoming the first Indian woman to hit three sixes in an over.

The 18-year-old alongside wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia (46 off 35) and Anuja Patil (36 off 29) powered India to 168 for eight in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka made a flying start in the chase through Yasoda Mendis (32 off 12) and Chamari Atapattu (27 off 22), racing to 39 in 2.5 overs before the former was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy.

Sri Lanka remained in the hunt until leg-spinner Yadav's consistent breakthroughs took the game away from them as they were 155 all out in 19.3 overs. The 27-year-old from Agra ended with figures of four for 26 in four overs.

Radha Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur too chipped in with the ball, taking two wickets each. Eshani Lokusuriyage top-scored for Sri Lanka with 45 off 31 balls but her spirited effort did not prove to be enough in the end.

The second T20 will be played in Colombo on Friday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can take the Asia Cup by storm
RELATED STORY
Most wickets taken by Indian pacers in a Test series
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan women register a thrilling win over India in...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can trouble Ireland in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
Women Cricket On The Rise: A Myth or A Reality?
RELATED STORY
England vs India Test Series: Report Card of Indian Players
RELATED STORY
England vs India T20I series: Report Card of Indian...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 86/1 (13.1 ov)
LIVE
India need 77 runs to win from 36.5 overs
PAK VS IND live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
WOR 94/10 & 140/4 (38.2 ov)
ESX 474/7
LIVE
Day 2 | Worcestershire trail Essex by 240 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WOR VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us