Rohit Sharma: Top 5 Memorable Knocks in ODIs

Nikhil Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 123 // 15 Jul 2018, 16:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma, popularly known as 'Hitman', has been a great asset for Team India in the recent past. He has been a revelation since the time he has started to open for the Indian team in the limited overs format of the game. He has played some memorable and record-breaking innings which have been forever etched in the memory of the cricket fans.

He has been Indian cricket's new-age pillar, scoring heavily against all opponents irrespective of the conditions. Along with Kohli, he has been the mainstay of India's batting. The team has heavily relied on him to give good starts to the team and also to bat through the innings. He is a combination of elegance, placement, and pure timing.

Talent is a word that best describes Rohit Sharma. However, for a player of his class, the first six years of his international career were frustrating for him, the team, and the spectators, as the odd delightful innings was followed and preceded by plenty of failures. But from the time he has started to open for India, we have been able to see a different Rohit Sharma altogether. Opening for India was a masterstroke which has transformed his batting altogether and much to the delight of his fans we have witnessed some of the most amazing knocks from this great player.

Here we will have a look at the most memorable knocks of Rohit Sharma.

#5 264(173) vs Sri Lanka

It is not very often when you see a batsman scoring a double hundred in an ODI but Rohit Sharma has made it a habit to score double hundreds on regular basis. This was the third double hundred of his career and the most scintillating of all. An innings that is going to be etched in the memory of cricket fans for a very long time.

It is not very often when you see a batsman scoring runs as if it is a walk in a park. But Rohit Sharma has this ability to score big runs with ease. He had the Sri Lankan bowlers running for cover as he smashed them all over the park in this record-breaking innings. It is now the highest individual score in ODIs and it is unlikely to be broken in recent times.