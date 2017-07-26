Roland-Jones has been banging on the England door - Root

England newcomer Toby Roland-Jones finally got his Test reward after "banging on the door" for some time, says Joe Root.

by Omnisport News 26 Jul 2017, 20:01 IST

England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

Test captain Joe Root says England could no longer ignore the consistent county performances of Toby Roland-Jones after he was selected for the third Test with South Africa on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was named as Mark Wood's replacement after the Durham paceman was ruled out with a sore heel.

It will be a second international debut for Roland-Jones after he made his one-day international bow against the Proteas in May - scoring 37 not out before taking 1-34 in a seven-wicket defeat.

In the County Championship this season he has taken 22 wickets at 35.63, a solid haul after finishing the 2016 campaign with 54 dismissals at 28.22.

And Root says it is that consistency that convinced the England selectors to draft him in for the Test at The Oval.

"In terms of what Toby brings to the side, he's been a consistent performer for a long period of time now for Middlesex," he told the ECB website.

"He's been banging on the door and it's great for him to get his opportunity to show everyone what he can do."

Roland-Jones will join Tom Westley in making his Test debut this week after he was named as Gary Ballance's replacement, and there could be a third should Dawid Malan also be selected.

"They're both very fine players," Root added about Malan and Westley.

"The way Dawid took to that Twenty20 [was impressive] and again he's been a very consistent performer for Middlesex.

"If he gets his opportunity he'll be raring to go and desperate to show everyone he's got the game for Test cricket.

"And Tom's very similar, he's got a very good all round game, he's scored a lot of runs, so it's great for those guys to get their opportunity and hopefully they'll get off to a flying start."