Root eyes more England Trent Bridge memories against South Africa

Joe Root wants to build on the impressive record England have at Trent Bridge when they meet South Africa in the second Test.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 22:47 IST

England Test captain Joe Root

Captain Joe Root wants England to keep on making "great memories" at Trent Bridge as they aim to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series with South Africa.

Root enjoyed an incredible debut as skipper in the opening Test, scoring 190 in the first innings as England crushed the Proteas by 211 runs inside four days at Lord's.

And Root's men now head to a venue where England have not lost in the longest format since 2007, winning six of their last seven outings in Nottingham, the only blip coming in a 2014 draw with India.

Their last Test appearance at Trent Bridge saw England crush Australia by an innings and 78 runs in the 2015 Ashes – local hero Stuart Broad taking 8-15 in the first innings as the tourists slumped to 60 all out.

"We have some great memories here," said Root. "Stuart is excited to get another opportunity to bowl on his home ground.

"We've played some good cricket here over the past four or five years and we want to make sure that continues this week."

Delighted with that start! pic.twitter.com/OieOJs2j3j — Joe Root (@root66) July 10, 2017

Root, however, expects South Africa to have plenty of motivation to respond to their first-Test humiliation.

"They are a side that pride themselves on coming back from defeats like last week," he added.

"They are a strong side with lots of experience. We expect them to come back hard, to be right on it from the first ball."

England have named an unchanged line-up from the Lord's opener, sticking with three seamers in Broad, James Anderson and Mark Wood, with Liam Dawson and Moeen Ali – who took match figures of 10-112 – retained as the spin options.

"It is nice to have options," added Root. "This is a side that can potentially play on any surface. It gives me confidence knowing the options are there.

"If it does seam or swing around, we have options and when it spins we have players who can turn it either side."