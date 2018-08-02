Root: Kohli send-off adds to the spectacle

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 199 // 02 Aug 2018, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India captain Virat Kohli

England captain Joe Root says the send-off he was given by his India counterpart Virat Kohli on day one of the series "adds to the whole spectacle of Test cricket."

Kohli mimicked Root's mic-drop celebration after running him out at Edgbaston to spark an England collapse on Wednesday

The India skipper also put his finger to his mouth before pointing as he aimed verbals in the direction of Root following his dismissal for 80.

Root, who described his mic-drop celebration after scoring a century at Headingley to seal a one-day international series victory as "the most embarrassing thing" he has done in his career, said Kohli's antics sets the series up nicely.

"I didn't see it in the middle," Root told Sky Sports before day two got under way in Birmingham.

"I obviously saw it last night at the end of play.

"I actually think it adds to the whole spectacle of Test cricket, it gives a bit of humour to it, and it makes for a very entertaining series for something like that to happen so early on, so we'll see how things pan out over the course of the five Test matches."

Mohammed Shami (3-64) removed Sam Curran to dismiss England for 287 early on Thursday.