Root salutes England response after crushing Oval win

Joe Root felt the manner in which England finished off South Africa on day five was a fitting end to a brilliant all-round performance.

by Omnisport News 31 Jul 2017, 21:14 IST

Moeen Ali celebrates with his England team-mates after taking a hat-trick to win the third Test against South Africa

Joe Root was full of praise for the way England responded to their critics by hammering South Africa in the third Test.

Moeen Ali became the first player to take a Test hat-trick at The Oval to wrap up a crushing 239-run victory on day five, putting England 2-1 up with one match to come at Old Trafford.

England had been accused of not showing enough respect for the longest format of the game after they were emphatically beaten at Trent Bridge.

Root took great satisfaction from the style in which they hit back in the 100th Test at the famous London ground, where they bowled the tourists out for 252 early in the afternoon session after Dean Elgar made a brilliant 136.

The captain said: "What a way to celebrate the 100th Test at this ground. It's been a great week for us, we've played really well and I think that summed up how we've gone about it.

"I think the way we batted first innings was really important. We found a really good tempo and I think it was a good benchmark for us moving forward.

"It was difficult, but the lads dug in and made a really good score and what was a really challenging wicket, which got better as the game went on.

"The way we bowled first up and from that point we were always ahead of the game."

He added: "At no point have we tried to make excuses. We know we were not good enough at Trent Bridge.

"We are always looking to improve and the most pleasing thing to me was the way the guys have responded to what happened in the second Test. Guys stood up and made important contributions."