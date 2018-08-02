Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Root says Kohli's 'mic drop' adds "spice" to five-Test series

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
80   //    02 Aug 2018, 17:16 IST

Birmingham, Aug 2 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli mocked at Joe Root's 'mic drop' celebration with his own version of the gesture but the England captain took it sportingly, saying "it adds to the spectacle of Test cricket".

Kohli's act came after his direct throw from mid-wicket found the England captain short of crease after having added 100 plus runs with Jonny Bairstow on the opening day of the first Test.

"I did not see it in the middle. Saw it last night after day's play. It adds to the whole spectacle of Test cricket. Gives a bit of humour to it. It also makes it for a very entertaining series. Let's see how things pan out over the course of the five Tests," Root told Sky Sports ahead of day two.

Kohli's animated celebration of Root's run out was a response to the England skipper's 'mic drop' gesture during the ODI series, when he had dropped his bat dramatically to celebrate his hundred.

From a comfortable 111 for two, England ended the day at 285 for nine with Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami doing the bulk of the damage.

"It was a disappointing last session but for majority of the day we played some good cricket. And that is what we have got to take into today. We had good partnerships on a wicket that did a bit all day. That gives our bowlers a lot of confidence."

Talking about his mix-up with Jonny Bairstow that led to the run out, Root added: "It was a human error. It happens unfortunately. You hear a call and you trust your mate. It happens. I could have easily said no (to the second run) as well. No hard feelings there

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Root: Kohli send-off adds to the spectacle
