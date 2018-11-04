Rose wins Turkish Airlines Open, becomes World No 1; Sharma finishes tied 43rd

Antalya (Turkey), Nov 4 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma produced his best card of four-under 67 to finish tied 43rd after Justin Rose beat Li Haotong in a play-off to successfully defend a Rolex Series title at the Turkish Airlines Open.

In the process, Rose also got back his top position in the ranking charts.

Sharma was happy to take a good final round as he took off for the next event, the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

He said, "I think I played quite well. Can't really look at the past three days, good that finally I had a decent round. Something good to take from this week for South Africa. I saw it on TV last years, the same event. I won in South Africa, not too far away, so good memories."

On his Sunday's performance, he added,"It was a decent round today. I missed a few putts, missed at least two inside eight feet. A few more great ones did not go in. Got out to a good start, made birdie on first, the 11th, then 13th and another on 15th, so I was three-under after five which is always great.

"After that, I just kept hitting it pretty close, could make those putts. I felt hit some decent putts, which just broke too much or never stopped. Otherwise, it was a good round. I was happy to get that round in even if on the last day."

Rose, 38, also made the first successful title defence in his professional career dating back to 1999 and it was the third time he had won a title in Turkey. In 2012, he won an eight man event, beating Tiger Woods among others, while he was T-3 in 2013 and he has won the title last two years.

Rose carded three-under 68 to get to 17-under, while Li starting at 17-under stayed there with 71 and the Englishman won the first playoff hole with a par as Li bogeyed with a three-putted from inside 10 feet.

On getting back the No. 1 ranking, he said,"This time winning a title and becoming No. 1 feels good. Last couple of times, there have been things which have seemed consultation prizes. I didn't win the title (Tour Championships), but I won the FedEx Cup; and before that I didn't win BMW, but became No. 1, so this time it feels good with both things - this (trophy) and No. 1