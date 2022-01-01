Top 3 Ross Taylor knocks in Test Cricket

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor announced his retirement from all forms of the game in a Tweet on Thursday. The ongoing home two-match series against Bangladesh is set to be his last Test series. Meanwhile he'll play six ODIs vs Australia and the Netherlands to cap off an illustrious career for the New Zealand cricket team.

Ross Taylor has scored 7584 runs in 110 Tests at an impressive average of 44.87 with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries to his name.

Earlier this year, he was a crucial part of New Zealand's inaugural World Test Championship Final win, beating India in the final. Taylor scored 47 not out in the second innings in a 139 run chase to ensure New Zealand won their first ICC trophy in 21 years. He hit the winning runs with captain Kane Williamson at the other end.

Ross Taylor @RossLTaylor Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi's against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It's been an honour to represent my country #234

On that note, let's take a look at the elegant batter's finest knocks in red-ball cricket:

#1 290 vs Australia, WACA 2015

Australia scored 559/9 after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Taylor walked in to bat at 87/2 in the 26th over with a huge task at hand. He was not afraid to take on the formidable Australian bowling attack during his nine-hour stay at the crease.. It comprised Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson and Nathan Lyon.

He was the last man to be dismissed in the New Zealand innings as they scored a mammoth 624 runs in response to Australia's total. He was well supported by Kane Williamson, who also scored 166 runs as they added 265 runs for the third wicket. Both players ensured that New Zealand were in a comfortable scenario to at least save the Test match.

The match eventually ended in a draw as Australia posted a target of 321 runs with 28 overs left in the game. Taylor returned with a 36 not-out in the second innings as well, easily making it his best Test performance to date.

1st half: played 54, won 10, lost 27

2nd half*: played 65, won 35, lost 18



*from 13/14 home summer onwards. Ross Taylor has the unusual distinction of playing in one of the weakest @BLACKCAPS test teams of the modern era - and the strongest.

1st half: played 54, won 10, lost 27

2nd half*: played 65, won 35, lost 18

*from 13/14 home summer onwards.

#2 154* vs England, Old Trafford 2008

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test of the series. Taylor came in to bat at 87/2 in the 26th over of the day. His 176 ball stay at the crease was one filled with intent and aggression. He maintained a strike of 87.50 with 17 fours and five sixes.

However, Taylor kept losing partners at the other end. He found some support with Kyle Mills for the seventh wicket adding 89 runs at 250/6. He eventually cut loose in T20 fashion, hitting boundaries against a quality bowling lineup.

A poor batting effort from New Zealand in the second innings meant that England would have to chase 294 runs. They did it successfully on the back of a Strauss hundred with vital contributions from other batsmen. Taylor's counter-attacking efforts went in vain as New Zealand lost the Test.

#3 104 vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium 2014

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first in the 2nd Test, scoring 403 runs. Taylor scored 32 runs in the first innings before he was dismissed by Yasir Shah. Pakistan scored 393 runs in response and keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 112 runs.

Taylor walked in to bat with New Zealand in a decent position, 63 runs for the loss of two wickets. He was extremely positive in his approach in the second innings, as he took the bowling attack from the word go. He hit 12 fours in his 133 ball stint at the crease, ensuring that New Zealand are no longer in trouble in the Test match.

New Zealand set Pakistan 261 runs to get in 72 overs. McCullum aimed to give his side a shot at winning the Test match by taking 10 wickets in that time. By tea, Pakistan were 75/4. They eventually had to shut shop as Shafiq and Sarfaraz battled it out for a draw. Taylor was announced the Player of the Match for his efforts on a tricky third innings wicket.

