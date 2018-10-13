×
Roston Chase scores 106, Yadav takes 6 wickets for India

Associated Press
NEWS
News
37   //    13 Oct 2018, 11:53 IST
AP Image

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Roston Chase completed his century after resuming on 98 Saturday but fast bowler Umesh Yadav took six wickets for India to restrict the West Indies to 311 in their first innings on the second day of the second test.

Chase's 106 was his fourth ton and the first century by a West Indies batsman in India since Darren Bravo in 2011. West Indies could add only 16 to their overnight total of 295 for seven.

India made a speedy reply before lunch, scoring 80 for one to trail by 231 runs. Opener Prithvi Shaw was 52 not out and Cheteshwar Pujara on 9. Lokesh Rahul was bowled by West Indies captain Jason Holder for 4.

Umesh took six for 88, his best bowling figures. He will be on a hat-trick in the second innings, having dismissed Chase and Shannon Gabriel with successive deliveries to end the West Indies innings.

India won the first test of the two-match series by an innings and 272 runs at Rajkot.

