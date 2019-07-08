×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roy: Australia's confidence might have been knocked by South Africa loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    08 Jul 2019, 03:06 IST
DavidWarner - cropped
Australia's David Warner after being dismissed against South Africa

England opener Jason Roy thinks Australia's confidence may have suffered a blow with their 10-run loss to South Africa on Saturday.

Australia were the first team to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals but missed out on finishing top of the table as they went down to the Proteas at Old Trafford after India had beaten Sri Lanka at Headingley.

The reigning champions will consequently face tournament hosts England in the semi-finals at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia won by 64 runs when the two teams met at Lord's last week, but Roy believes ending the group stage with a defeat may have altered the mood in the Australian camp.

"It should be a great game. I think them losing to South Africa might have knocked their confidence a bit," said Roy.

"When you get to the semi-final stage any team you come up against is going to be a tough ask, mentally and physically. They hammered us at Lord's but who knows what it is going to bring?

"As exciting as it is, we've got to stay as relaxed as we can, understanding that it is a World Cup semi-final that doesn't come around very often and that we've been working towards this for years."

Roy sat out the first meeting with Australia, as well as the games against Afghanistan and Pakistan, due to a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

"I'll be honest, there was a bit of a fear I might be out [for the entire tournament] but I needed to stay positive around the group," said the Surrey batsman.

"I was staying around the lads and travelling with them, so I had to keep giving out positive vibes and try to help where I can.

"But, having been dropped in the Champions Trophy [in 2017] and then working my backside off to get here, and being in good form only to then get injured, I was like, 'give me a break!'

"I thought I was having no luck so that was frustrating and a bit hard to deal with, but I kept things relaxed, worked hard and thankfully I got back and was able to play.

"I'm right where I wanted to be, both mentally and physically. This is the reward for the hard work and sacrifices we all make.

"I didn't put myself in the IPL auction, I did everything I possibly could to get myself to this point I'm at now."

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon expects England to feel a greater burden to perform and reach the final, though.

He said: "They are full of world-class players. They have been the number one team for a couple of years now. They should be going into this World Cup as favourites. It's all on them.

"It's their World Cup to lose if you ask me. We have got nothing to lose, only got stuff to gain."

Advertisement
South Africa suffering confidence crisis - Du Plessis
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Roaring Roy, England cricket's symbol of confidence
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 35: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Are England going down the South Africa road?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 things that went wrong for South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 35, Sri Lanka v South Africa: Why South Africa will win the match
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Ideal playing XI for both teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Pakistan vs South Africa match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 44 | Yesterday
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 45 | Yesterday
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us