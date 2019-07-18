×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roy's bravado key to successful Test transition - Collingwood

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Jul 2019, 18:40 IST
JasonRoy - Cropped
England batsman Jason Roy

Jason Roy's "bravado" will help transfer his form from 50-over cricket to the Test format, according to England fielding coach Paul Collingwood.

Roy was one of the heroes of England's triumphant Cricket World Cup campaign, contributing to the key run out of Martin Guptill from the final ball of the Super Over as the hosts defeated New Zealand courtesy of a superior boundary count at the end of an epic final at Lord's on Sunday.

And the opener's batting was a major factor throughout the tournament, scoring his 443 runs from just seven innings at a strike rate of more than 115, setting the tone for England with a typically belligerent approach alongside Jonny Bairstow.

Roy's form has earned a maiden Test call-up as England prepare to face Ireland over four days next week before the start of the Ashes against Australia on August 1, and Collingwood has no doubts the Surrey batsman's coursing confidence will aid his adaptation to the longer form.

"White-ball cricket and red-ball cricket are completely different ends of the spectrum," Collingwood told Omnisport, speaking at the world premiere of 'The Edge'.

"But if he can bring that kind of that form, and that confidence and bravado that he brings to that white-ball game, I'm sure he'll be able to go out there and succeed.

"He can quickly take a game away from the opposition if he gets on a roll, so it's exciting times to see people like that come into the side."

Advertisement

Ian Bell, a former Ashes winner alongside Collingwood, echoed his old team-mate's sentiments.

"I was really impressed actually at times with Jason Roy because even though he hasn't batted at the top of the order for Surrey, I thought there were times at the World Cup when the ball did move around and technically he played as well as anyone," Bell told Omnisport.

"He has an opportunity… when you face Australia in the Ashes it's high pressure and they've got one of the best bowling attacks in world cricket right now. It will be a challenge but there's no doubt he's got the ability to do something very special."

Advertisement
3 Best Test Innings Of Paul Collingwood Who Will Retire At The End Of The Season
RELATED STORY
5 players who made a successful transition from limited-overs cricket to Tests
RELATED STORY
Teams who had successful test tours to England.
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who made a successful transition from Tests to T20s
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who made a successful transition from U-19 to international cricket
RELATED STORY
5 non-Britain born England ODI captains
RELATED STORY
Root the quiet shining light among England's batting bravado
RELATED STORY
Key issues Indian Test team needs to address
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand vs England: 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test
AUW 128/2 (41.2 ov)
ENG-W
LIVE
Day 1 | Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
AUW VS ENG-W live score
LEI 252/10 & 200/3 (74.3 ov)
GLO 504/9
LIVE
Day 4 | Leicestershire trail Gloucestershire by 52 runs with 7 wickets remaining
LEI VS GLO live score
ENU 372/5 (50.0 ov)
TBA
LIVE
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
ENU VS TBA live score
BAU 259/8 (50.0 ov)
TBA
LIVE
Innings Over
BAU VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us