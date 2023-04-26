RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals have eight points, having won four of seven games. They have lost their momentum a bit in the last few games, losing their last two. They lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing.

Bowling first, the Royals failed to keep a check on the scoring rate, as the Royal Challengers posted 189. In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (52) contributed and a cameo from Dhruv Jurel (34*) helped them take the game to the last over, but they fell short by seven runs. The Royals will hope to get back to winning ways in front of their home crowd.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are having a fabulous campaign. They have found their mojo, winning games on the trot. They grabbed their fifth win of the season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game.

After being put in to bat first, Devon Conway (56), Ajinkya Rahane (71*) and Shivam Dube (50) hit fifties as the Super Kings racked up 235-4. Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Knight Riders to 186-8. They will look to repeat that performance against the Royals in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 37, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, Thursday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a balanced track. Batters will have to be patient early on. They will have to spend some time in the middle to get used to the conditions. Spinners are expected to play a key role.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

RR vs CSK Probable XIs

RR

Murugan Ashwin could come into the side in place of Abdul Basith.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin

CSK

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their winning combination, as it's their best XI.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

RR vs CSK Match Prediction

The sides faced each other in the 17th game of IPL 2023, where RR beat CSK in a thriller in Chennai. Expect another cracking contest on Thursday, as both are well-balanced sides.

The Super Kings have been performing brilliantly in their last few games, so expect them to win this one.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to win

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

