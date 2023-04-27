RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. CSK are the table-toppers with five wins from seven matches. They are on an impressive three-match winning streak. RR, on the other hand, are third but have lost their last two matches.

In their previous game, Chennai hammered the Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs. Batting first, CSK posted 235/4 as opener Devon Conway (56 off 40) notched up his fifth consecutive half-century. Ajinkya Rahane clobbered 71* off only 29 balls, while Shivam Dube smashed 50 in 21. The bowlers did an efficient job in defense of a big total.

RR, meanwhile, will head into the contest on the back of a loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their bowlers did well to restrict RCB to 189/9. However, they failed to get over the line in the chase. Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34) and Dhruv Jurel (34* off 16) played good knocks, but they fell just short.

Today's RR vs CSK toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first in their 200th IPL game. Speaking about the decision, Sanju Samson said:

“We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend.”

Trent Boult misses out for RR with a niggle; Adam Zampa comes in. CSK are going in with an unchanged squad.

RR vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan subs: Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan.

Today's RR vs CSK pitch report

According to Kevin Pietersen and Daren Ganga, there wasn't as much grass in the game where Lucknow defended 154. But the big change this evening is the even covering of grass. That is not to say it is going to be bouncing everywhere and seaming everywhere. It may start a little bit like that, but this is way better for batting.

Today's RR vs CSK match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

RR vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Yeshwant Barde, Akshay Totre

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

