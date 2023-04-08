RR vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will happen today in IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It is RR's second home game, and they will be keen to end their Guwahati leg of IPL 2023 on a winning note.

RR hosted Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium earlier this week, with the visitors securing a thrilling win. Delhi Capitals will try to replicate PBKS' performance against the Royals today.

Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals stands even-steven at 13-13. The two teams have battled 26 times in IPL history, with both of them winning on 13 occasions.

During the previous IPL season, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals happened twice, with both teams emerging victorious once each. Before their first meeting in IPL 2023, here's a summary of their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 26

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 13

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

RR vs DC head-to-head record in Guwahati

As mentioned above, Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host this match. The head-to-head record between RR and DC in matches hosted by Guwahati is 0-0. These two franchises will lock horns at this venue for the first time ever today.

Rajasthan Royals have a 0-1 win-loss record in Guwahati, whereas the Delhi Capitals will play their first IPL game on this ground. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL matches

Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five matches against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Speaking of the last encounter between the two franchises, Mitchell Marsh's 62-ball 89 helped DC record an eight-wicket win against RR. Fans should note that Marsh will be unavailable for today's match due to personal reasons.

Before that, Jos Buttler's century helped RR record a win over DC. Even Buttler will miss today's game due to an injury.

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals matches in IPL history:

DC (161/2) beat RR (160/6) by 8 wickets, May 11, 2022. RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22, 2022. DC (154/6) beat RR (121/6) by 33 runs, Sep 25, 2021. RR (150/7) beat DC (147/8) by 3 wickets, Apr 15, 2021. DC (161/7) beat RR (148/8) by 13 runs, Oct 14, 2020.

