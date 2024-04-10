RR vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 10, 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

Rajasthan Royals are currently atop the 2024 IPL points table. Winning four out of their four matches, RR have maintained a positive net run rate of +1.12. They will be eyeing to maintain their four-match winning streak in the upcoming game as well.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are seventh in the leaderboard with two wins and three losses. Lucknow Super Giants defeated them by 33 runs in their previous encounter. Despite a strong bowling effort, the GT were bowled out for 130 with 1.1 overs left.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RR vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Umesh Yadav (GT) - 7.0 credits

Umesh Yadav in action (Credits: IPL via BCCI)

Umesh Yadav has been an important opening bowler for Gujarat Titans. He has taken six wickets in five matches while being costly with the ball.

Umesh has performed well at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, chipping in five wickets in the last five games, including a three-wicket haul.

Hence, he will be a smart differential pick in your RR vs GT Dream11 teams.

#2 Nandre Burger (RR) - 8.0 credits

Nandre Burger in action (Credits: IPL via BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals’ Nandre Burger has also been quite expensive with the ball.

However, he has not yet been wicketless in the last four games, claiming six wickets at a strike rate of 14, with four coming at the same venue.

Burger's strength lies in his pace and variations which he will be aiming to leverage effectively and play an important as the death bowler for his side.

#1 Rashid Khan (GT) - 9.0 credits

Rashid Khan in action (Credits: IPL via BCCI)

Rashid Khan went wicketless in the first game against Mumbai Indians. However, he managed to secure five wickets in the following game.

Rashid has played 15 matches against Rajasthan Royals, claiming 15 wickets, including six in the last three games. He has also secured five wickets in three matches in Jaipur.

Hence, the Afghani leg spinner will be one of the most important choices in your RR vs GT Dream11 teams.