RR vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 10, 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off in the 24th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

Rajasthan Royals registered their fourth consecutive win of the season after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their previous clash.

Josh Butler was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding 58-ball century. They are now ranked at the top of the points table with a net run rate of +1.120.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans faced their second loss in a row in the most recent match against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. Bowling first, they restricted Giants to 163/5 with Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav, picking up two wickets each.

However, their batting unit faltered, managing only 130/10 in 18.5 overs, with Sai Sudharshan being the highest scorer with 31 runs off 23 balls.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RR vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Sanju Samson (RR) - 8.5 credits

Sanju Samon in action (credits: IPL via BCCI)

Sanju Samson is a wicket-keeper batter who bats at No. 3 for the Rajasthan Royals. He has been in fine touch with the bat, scoring 178 runs in four matches with two fifties.

Samson has hammered three half-centuries in the last five matches at Jaipur, including two unbeaten knocks.

Thus, making him the vice-captain of your RR vs GT Dream11 teams would be a wise move.

#2 Shubman Gill (GT) - 9.0 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Credits: IPL Via BCCI)

Shubman Gill has been in fine form this season, scoring 183 runs in five matches at an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 147.58. He has scored 372 runs in 14 matches against Rajasthan at an average of 37.

Gill also averages 53 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, including one half-century. So, we can place our bets on him for the captain/vice-captain position in your RR vs GT Dream11 teams.

#1 Josh Butler (RR) - 9.0 credits

Josh Buttler scored a 100 in last game (Credits: IPL via BCCI)

Josh Butler is looking great as he got his form back after smashing his sixth IPL century in just 58 balls, featuring nine fours and four sixes.

He has scored 190 runs in five matches against the Titans, including two half-centuries. Butler also has a notable track record at Jaipur, hitting 726 runs at an excellent average of 48.

Hence, he will be the best captain/vice-captain choice in the upcoming RR vs GT Dream11 match.

