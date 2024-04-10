RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 24th match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). It is a rematch of the IPL 2022 final, where GT defeated RR to become champions in their debut season.

RR have had a better record than GT in IPL 2024 so far. The Royals are yet to lose a match this season, while the Titans have registered only two wins in five matches. Notably, GT are winless away from home this year.

Before the Gujarat Titans take on the Rajasthan Royals, here's a preview of the upcoming IPL 2024 game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 24, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: April 10, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The pitch in Jaipur was a little challenging to bat on in the first innings of the previous game at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Later on, it got better to bat on as the Rajasthan Royals comfortably chased down an 184-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

The temperature will range around 30 degrees Celsius for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. No rain is predicted during tonight's IPL 2024 match hours, while the humidity levels will be approximately 32 percent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubham Dubey (Impact Player).

GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match prediction

Gujarat Titans have struggled to perform well in away matches of IPL 2024. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have been on an unbeaten run this season. GT have also been dealing with some injury issues. If the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller are not available tonight as well, RR will be the favorites to win.

Prediction: RR to beat GT tonight in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.