RR vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will take place tonight in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The two franchises currently occupy the top two spots in the points table.

RR have earned eight points from five matches and hold the first position in the standings. Meanwhile, LSG are one spot below them with six points to their name after five games.

Before the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Lucknow Super Giants by 2-0. LSG joined the IPL last year and battled RR twice during the league stage. RR emerged victorious while defending a target on both occasions.

In the first meeting between the two teams, the Lucknow Super Giants fell just three runs short while chasing a 166-run target. Later in the season, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Lucknow-based franchise by 24 runs at the Brabourne Stadium.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

RR vs LSG head-to-head record in Jaipur

The head-to-head record between RR and LSG in Jaipur stands at 0-0. Tonight will be the first time the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will play host to a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants.

RR have won the majority of their home matches in the IPL, whereas LSG have never played a match in Jaipur. Thus, RR will start as the favorites to win tonight's IPL 2023 match.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL matches

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants battled twice in Maharashtra during the previous IPL season. Both games ended in favor of the Royals. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the hero for RR in the reverse fixture. He scored 41 runs off 29 balls, while in the first match, Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show with a four-wicket haul.

Here's a short summary of the previous two Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants matches in the IPL:

RR (178/6) beat LSG (154/8) by 24 runs, May 15, 2022. RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, Apr 10, 2022.

