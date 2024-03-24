RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The fourth match of IPL 2024 will be held today (March 24), where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It is the first game of the 2024 IPL season for both franchises, and they will be keen to start their campaign on a victorious note.

LSG squared off against RR once in IPL 2023, where Naveen-ul-Haq's economical spell helped them record a 10-run win. RR will look forward to avenging that loss at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium today.

Before the IPL 2024 match between RR and LSG starts, here is everything that fans should know about the game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 24, Sunday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

The pitch in Jaipur has been excellent for batting. Fans have witnessed high-scoring matches in the past at this venue. As the game progresses, even the slower bowlers might have a say in this contest.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

A cloudy sky is expected for the Super Sunday fixture between RR and LSG in IPL 2024. The temperature will stay around 35 degrees Celsius in Jaipur during today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Trent Boult.

LSG

Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have the home advantage today in Jaipur. On paper, RR seem to have a stronger team than Lucknow Super Giants, but LSG beat them at this venue last year.

The addition of Rovman Powell gives RR a quality all-rounder in the middle order now. Expect a close game in Jaipur, with RR prevailing over LSG.

Match prediction: RR to beat LSG in IPL 2024 today.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold, Star Gold HD, Star Suvarna Plus, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.