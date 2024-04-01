RR vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 1, 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 14th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals have won both of their opening games against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals by 20 & 12 runs, respectively. They are now ranked at the third spot in the IPL 2024 points with a positive net run rate (NRR) of +0.8.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are having a contrasting season as compared to the Royals. They have lost both games so far against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table with a negative NRR of -0.925.

On that note, here are the three differential picks for the RR vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Piyush Chawla (MI) - 8.0 credits

Piyush Chawla and MI celebrating a wicket (Credits: IPL)

Piyush Chawla has been a decent spin option for MI this season, taking one wicket each in the last two games.

However, he has bowled effectively against Rajasthan Royals, chipping in 23 wickets in 20 matches.

Chawla also has a decent record at Wankhede with 12 wickets in 16 matches, including seven wickets in the last six games.

#2 Avesh Khan (RR) - 8.0 credits

Avesh Khan of Rajasthan Royals (Credits: IPL)

Avesh Khan was an important bowler for RR in the last game, conceding 29 runs and picking up one wicket. He has been a threat to the Mumbai Indian’s lineup as he has bagged eight wickets in just three matches.

Additionally, Avesh has played only six matches at this venue and has managed to claim 10 wickets with the ball. So, selecting Avesh in your RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy teams would be a wise move.

#1 Sandeep Sharma (RR) - 7.5 credits

Sandeep Sharma in action (Credits: IPL)

Sandeep Sharma will be a smart pick for your RR vs MI Dream11 teams. He has regularly picked up wickets against Mumbai Indians, getting his tally to 19 wickets in 15 matches.

Sandeep has also impressed with his bowling performances at this stadium, securing 10 wickets in 11 matches. Hence, Sandeep is one of the top differential choices in your fantasy teams.