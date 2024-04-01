On Monday, April 1, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the 14th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals registered their second straight win in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. They posted a 186-run mark, thanks to a gritty 84-run unbeaten knock of 45 balls from Riyan Parag. However, in reply, impact sub Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with two wickets each.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had put up a tough show in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing the highest T20 score of 277, Tilak Varma scored a half-century off 34 balls while Tim David played an unbeaten 22-ball 42-run knock. Except for Hardik Pandya (24 off 20 balls), the rest of the batters scored at an impressive strike rate of around 200.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RR vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 9.0 credits

Rohit Sharma in action (Credits: IPL)

Rohit Sharma has been in fine form this season, scoring 69 runs in the last two games. He has scored 2238 runs in 77 matches at an average of 22 against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a decent record at the Wankhede Stadium, averaging 32.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (RR) - 9.0 credits

Jasprit Bumrah in action (Credits: IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah has been the star bowler for the Mumbai Indians. He bagged three wickets in the first game this season but went wicketless in the previous match.

However, Bumrah has chipped in with 17 wickets in 12 matches against RR. He has also bowled effectively in Mumbai, grabbing 44 wickets in 35 matches.

#1 Jos Buttler (RR) - 9.0 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in dugout (Credits: IPL)

Jos Buttler is one of the best options for the captain/vice-captain positions in your RR vs MI Dream11 teams.

He has been phenomenal against Mumbai Indians, mustering 504 at an average of 63, including one century in the last five matches. Additionally, he has a good track record at the venue, accumulating 812 runs in 26 matches at an average of 35.

Although Buttler hasn't performed well in the last two games, he will aim to bounce back in the upcoming match and contribute significantly with the bat.