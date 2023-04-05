RR vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be held tonight at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The two teams have entertained fans with some exciting matches in the recent past. The cricket universe should expect another thrilling Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match tonight.

Both RR and PBKS have started their IPL 2023 campaigns with a win. The Jaipur-based franchise are coming off a big 72-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via the D/L method.

Before the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match begins in Guwahati, here's a look at their head-to-head records.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Punjab Kings by 14-10. The two franchises have battled 24 times in the league, with the Royals emerging victorious on 14 occasions.

RR have been the more dominant team in the rivalry against PBKS, winning four of their last five encounters.

Here's a look the overall IPL head-to-head record between the two teams:

Matches Played - 24

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

RR vs PBKS head-to-head record in Guwahati

Guwahati's beautiful Barsapara Cricket Stadium will play host to the match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings tonight. The venue will make its IPL debut with this game. Hence, the head-to-head record between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings on this ground stands at 0-0.

Generally, RR play their home matches in Jaipur. They have also used Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune as their adopted home venues in the past, but tonight will be the first time they host a game in Guwahati.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL match

As mentioned earlier, RR have defeated PBKS four times in their previous five encounters. Almost every one of their last five encounters has gone down to the wire. This rivalry has produced many thrilling games, and tonight's match promises to be another exciting one.

Speaking of the last match between PBKS and RR, the two teams met in Mumbai last year, where Yashasvi Jaiswal's 68-run knock helped Rajasthan beat Punjab by six wickets.

Here's a summary of their last five encounters:

RR (190/4) beat PBKS (189/5) by 6 wickets, May 7, 2022. RR (185) beat PBKS (183/4) by 2 runs, Sep 21, 2021. PBKS (221/6) beat RR (217/7) by 4 runs, Apr 12, 2021. RR (186/3) beat PBKS (185/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 30, 2020. RR (226/6) beat PBKS (223/2) by 4 wickets, Sep 27, 2020.

