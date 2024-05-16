RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings snapped their two-match losing streak in IPL 2024 with a five-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, May 15, in Guwahati. Sam Curran's magnificent batting performance guided the Kings to their fifth win of the tournament.

This match between PBKS and RR did not have much significance in the race to the playoffs. PBKS have already been eliminated, while RR have qualified. However, it was important for the Royals to win this game to boost their chances of a Top 2 finish.

RR could not down PBKS in Guwahati, and here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the IPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in RR vs PBKS match, IPL 2024

Sam Curran unsurprisingly won the Player of the Match award for scoring 63 runs and bowling a fantastic spell of 2/24. His all-round brilliance played a major role in Punjab Kings' five-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals.

Curran also won the Super Sixes and Ultimate Fantasy Player awards, while the Most Fours award went to Riyan Parag. Rilee Rossouw took the Electric Striker of the Match award home. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Rilee Rossouw (Strike rate of 169.23)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Sam Curran

Super Sixes of the Match: Sam Curran (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Riyan Parag (6 fours)

Player of the Match: Sam Curran (63 off 41 and 2/24)

RR vs PBKS scorecard

Local lad Riyan Parag was the top run-scorer for the Rajasthan Royals. His 34-ball 48 helped the Royals reach 144/9 in 20 overs. No other RR batter could touch the 30-run mark. Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Sam Curran took two wickets each for the Punjab Kings.

Chasing 145 for a victory, Punjab Kings collapsed to 48/4 in eight overs. It seemed like the Rajasthan Royals would make a fantastic comeback into the IPL 2024 contest, but Sam Curran's half-century turned the game in Punjab's favor again.

The captain led the team from the front, scoring 63* runs from 41 deliveries, smacking five fours and three sixes. Ashutosh Sharma supported him well with an unbeaten 11-ball 17. Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets each for the Royals, but they could not guide their team home.

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Top records and stats emerging from Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match

It was a low-scoring game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati, compared to the IPL 2024 standards. Here's a look at some of the top stats emerging from this contest:

Courtesy of this result, Kolkata Knight Riders will now finish first in the IPL 2024 points table. It is the first time in IPL history that KKR will end the season at the top of the standings. Punjab Kings became the first team to win an IPL match while chasing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Riyan Parag has become the fifth uncapped player to score more than 500 runs in an IPL season. He joins Shaun Marsh, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal in an elite club.