RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings (PBKS) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) their 10th defeat of IPL 2025 by beating them by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. PBKS prevailed over RR in a high-scoring encounter in Jaipur.

Ad

Harpreet Brar stole the show by taking three wickets after coming in as an Impact Player for the visiting team. The spin bowler dismissed the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag to derail RR's innings.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh guided the Kings to 219/5 even though they lost three early wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai also played a handy cameo of 21 runs off just nine deliveries.

Ad

Trending

In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats emerging from the IPL 2025 match between RR and PBKS played on May 18.

List of all award winners in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Harpreet Brar won the Man of the Match award for his excellent spell of 3/22 in a match where both teams scored more than 400 runs in total. Brar executed his plans to perfection at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and ended with impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Ad

Meanwhile, RR's young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi won the Super Striker award for banging 40 runs off just 15 deliveries at a strike rate of 266.67. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Strike rate of 266.67)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nehal Wadhera (5 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Nehal Wadhera

Most Fours in the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Harpreet Brar (9 dot balls)

Ad

Player of the Match: Harpreet Brar (3/22).

RR vs PBKS scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nehal Wadhera top-scored for the Punjab Kings by aggregating 70 runs off 37 deliveries at number four. The youngster smashed five fours and five sixes to entertain the fans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 30 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries and three maximums.

Talking about RR's bowling performance, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande were the only bowlers with an economy rate of less than 10 runs per over. Deshpande emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/37 in four overs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century each for the home team, but both of them lost their wickets before they could finish the chase. Captain Sanju Samson managed only 20 runs off 16 balls upon his return to the team.

While Harpreet Brar bagged three wickets for the Punjab Kings, pace bowlers Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with two wickets each. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an economical spell of 0/30 in four overs.

Ad

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match

It was a high-scoring thriller between RR and PBKS at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on May 18 in IPL 2025. Here are the top records and stats coming out from the first afternoon game after IPL 2025's resumption:

Rajasthan Royals have equaled Pune Warriors' record for the most losses while chasing a target in a single IPL season. RR have already lost eight times this season. Pune lost eight times each in 2012 and 2013. Yashasvi Jaiswal has now hit 11 sixes in the 1st over of IPL innings. Only Rohit Sharma (13), Virender Sehwag (12) and Chris Gayle (12) have hit more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More