RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 Eliminator - May 22, 2024

On Wednesday, May 22, the Rajasthan Royals (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan are on a four-match losing streak in the IPL 2024. They lost their most recent game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, RR finished in the top three with eight wins and five losses.

Bengaluru secured their sixth consecutive victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match by 27 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis, who scored a fifty, was named the Player of the Match.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RR vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Glenn Maxwell of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Glenn Maxwell has struggled this season, managing only 52 runs and taking six wickets in eight innings. He scored 16 runs with three boundaries and also picked up a wicket in the previous game against CSK.

Maxwell has scored 404 runs in 16 matches against Rajasthan Royals at an average of 40. He has scored two half-centuries in his last three games against them, making him a trump choice for your RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#2 Yash Dayal (RCB) - 7.0 credits

Yash Dayal of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Yash Dayal has been the best bowler for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has bagged 15 wickets in 13 matches at a decent economy of 8.94. He has secured seven wickets in the last four games.

Yash has also claimed six wickets in four games against the Rajasthan Royals. Thus, he will be a great differential pick in your RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#1 Sandeep Sharma (RR) - 7.5 credits

Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals has been wicketless in the last two games. However, he is expected to perform in the upcoming match, owing to his notable records against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sandeep has scalped 26 wickets in 18 matches against RCB, including three wickets in the last two games. He has also dominated their batters in player battles, making him a fine choice for your RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback