RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 6, 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 19th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Rajasthan Royals have started their IPL 2024 campaign with a bang. Having won three out of three games, they are ranked second in the points table with a net run rate of (NRR) of +1.249. RR clinched a six-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in their last game.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their third defeat in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. Struggling with inconsistent performances from their overseas players and both batting and bowling departments, RCB currently occupy the eighth position on the leaderboard with two points.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for the RR vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Nandre Burger (RR) - 8.0 credits

Nandre Burger celebrating a wicket (Credits: IPL)

Nandre Burger has emerged as one of the most reliable wicket-takers in the Rajasthan Royals' lineup during the 2024 IPL season. He has taken five wickets in three games while bowling at an expensive economy rate of 9.10.

However, Burger has a fine record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, chipping in three wickets in two matches. So, we can expect him to continue his efficiency in the upcoming RR vs RCB Dream11 match as well.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 9.0 credits

Yuzvendra Chahal in action (Credits: IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a regular wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals. He is currently ranked fourth in the purple cap leaderboard with six wickets to his name, including a three-wicket haul in the previous game.

Notably, three of his six wickets were secured at Jaipur. He will be keen to put up a strong performance against his former team and prove to be lethal.

#1 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (Credits: IPL)

Faf du Plessis has struggled to meet expectations in the past three games, after scoring 35 runs in the first game. However, he possesses the capability to score runs swiftly, providing his team with an ideal start.

Du Plessis has mustered 489 runs in 15 matches against Rajasthan Royals at an average of 32, including two half-centuries in the last two games with one at the same venue.

Although this season has seen him only amass 65 runs across four matches, the South African is determined to bolster his tally with some big numbers in the upcoming game.

