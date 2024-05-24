RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 - May 24, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

Kolkata Knight Riders hammered SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 by eight wickets. SRH had set a 160-run target which KKR chased down with six overs to spare.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals ended their four-match losing streak and clinched a convincing victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

RR lost to SRH in the reverse fixture this season by one run. However, they will be eyeing for a strong comeback and reserve their berth in the final.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RR vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Rahul Tripathi (SRH) - 7.0 credits

Rahul Tripathi in action (Credits: IPL)

Rahul Tripathi has played four games this season, scoring 119 runs at a decent strike rate of 136.78. He scored his maiden fifty in the previous game against KKR.

Rahul has scored 143 runs in six matches against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a decent average of 28 at the Chepauk Stadium, making him a good differential pick for your SRH vs RR Dream11 teams.

#2 Trent Boult (RR) - 8.5 credits

Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals (Credits: IPL)

Trent Boult has been a regular wicket-taker for the Royals in the last nine games. Overall, he has secured 13 wickets in 14 innings at an impressive economy rate of 8.06.

Boult has bagged 13 wickets in 11 matches against SRH. Although he went wicketless in his last game, the Kiwi pacer will be keen to add to his tally in the upcoming game in Chennai.

#1 Avesh Khan (RR) - 7.5 credits

Avesh Khan of Rajasthan Royals (Credits: IPL)

Avesh Khan is the best choice for the differential pick in your SRH vs RR Dream11 teams.

He has regularly taken key wickets for Rajasthan Royals this season, taking his tally to 16 wickets in 14 innings.

Avesh has been an effective bowler against SunRisers Hyderabad. He has claimed 10 wickets in six matches, including a three-wicket haul in the last outing this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback