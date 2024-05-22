RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 Eliminator – May 22, 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Rajasthan Royals finished third in the points table after their last league game against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. RR won eight out of their 14 games but have lost their last four games in a row.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the midst of a six-match winning streak. They registered a remarkable victory over Chennai Super Kings in the last game and finished fourth in the IPL 2024 points table.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RR vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Sanju Samson (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Sanju Samson of RR (Credits: IPL)

Sanju Samson has been in good form this season. However, he has underperformed in the last two games, scoring 33 runs. Overall, he has scored 504 runs, including five fifties, in 13 innings at an excellent average of 56.

Sanju scored a fifty against RCB in his last game. He has also played a 60-run knock in his previous game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, making him a reliable option for the captain/vice-captain in your RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#2 Cameron Green (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Cameron Green in action (Credits: IPL)

Cameron Green has consistently performed in the last four games with both the bat and ball, scoring 117 at an average of 58.5 and chipping in three wickets while being economical with the ball.

Green has scored 49 runs in two games against Rajasthan Royals. He has scored 60 runs in three games at Ahmedabad. Thus, the Australian all-rounder will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain in your RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form, having smashed 708 runs in 14 matches at an average of 64.36. He scored a 29-ball 47-run knock in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli scored his solitary IPL 2024 century against Rajasthan Royals in their last outing at Jaipur.

He averages 74 in 11 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, making him the best choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

