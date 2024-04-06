RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 19 of IPL 2024 later tonight. It is the fifth game of the season for RCB, who have only managed one victory so far.

Meanwhile, RR are undefeated in the league round. They have registered three wins in three matches, with two of them coming at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, their home ground. Tonight's game will also take place in Jaipur.

Ahead of the RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2024, here's a look at the pitch report, winner prediction, probable XIs, weather forecast, and other details about this game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 19, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 6, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

A pleasant evening is expected for tonight's Royal clash in Jaipur. The temperature will stay below 30 degrees Celsius. Fans should get a full 20-over match as there are no chances of rain.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Jaipur helps the batters and bowlers equally. RCB have fond memories of playing at this venue. Last year, RCB bowled RR out for just 59 runs in Jaipur. The home side will be keen to avenge that loss in IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger (Impact Player).

RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match prediction

RCB will be quite confident heading into the match, courtesy of their previous win against RR at this venue. However, RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2024 is completely different. Also, the Royals have performed better on their home turf this year. Hence, Rajasthan should win the game.

Prediction: RR to beat RCB in tonight's IPL 2024 match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 3, Star Suvarna Plus and Star Sports 2.

Live-streaming: JioCinema.