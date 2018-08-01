Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Russell stars with bat and ball in Windies T20 win

93   //    01 Aug 2018, 12:13 IST
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell

Andre Russell said he enjoyed batting higher up the order after proving a star turn in West Indies' seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in a rain-affected first Twenty20 international at Basseterre.

Chasing a revised total of 91 from 11 overs, Russell batted at three for the Windies and blasted 35 not out from 21 deliveries, in a knock which included three fours and three sixes.

Marlon Samuels (26 from 13) joined Russell after two overs, with the hosts at 10-2, following two early wickets from Mustafizur Rahman, but the chase was never in danger as the Windies cruised home with 11 balls to spare.

The 30-year-old also bowled his full quota of four overs, taking 1-27, and bowling 11 dot balls as he returned to the side after a knee injury.

"We lost the ODI series, but we wanted to put some pride into this game and come back with a good win," Man of the Match Russell said.

"It's more responsibility and that's good. I've always wanted to open the innings in T20. It's a challenge to face the new ball. I'm not quite 100 per cent, but I'm fit enough to play, probably 95 per cent."

Bangladesh had earlier made 143-9 in their 20 overs before the rain came down.

Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar departed in the first over as the visitors stuttered early, before Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put on a 47-run partnership in four overs to put Bangladesh back on track.

Kesrick Williams took the final three wickets, though, finishing with figures of 4-28 from his four overs to skittle through the Tigers' tail.

