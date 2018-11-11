×
Saha eyeing December return for Ranji Trophy

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    11 Nov 2018, 15:33 IST

(Eds: (Repeating after rephrasing intro and minor editing))

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Injured wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is confident of returning to first-class cricket in December, having completed his rehabilitation programme after a shoulder surgery in July.

"I am feeling much better now. I hope to be back in action by mid-December. I am preparing and training accordingly. Hope my body recovers in time and I'm fit to play (Ranji Trophy). I've started net sessions but I am yet to get match-fit," Saha said during the launch of sports fiction 'Wiki' by noted journalist Gautam Bhattacharya at the East Bengal Tent.

It has been an extremely disappointing year for Saha, who was sent home due a hamstring injury after playing the first Test of the year against South Africa in Cape Town.

During the IPL he had injured his thumb, which was believed to be the reason for his missing the Afghanistan Test in June.

But later it was revealed that he had a more serious shoulder injury (posterosuperior labral tear) for which he underwent a surgery in the United Kingdom.

India have picked Rishabh Pant along with Parthiv Patel for the upcoming Test series in Australia.

With no Test series lined up in near future, Saha said he has to start from scratch by doing well at the domestic level.

"Everyone goes through the same cycle -- of performing well at the domestic level. You have to be match-fit there and then wait for selection," Saha said eyeing a return for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Saha admitted that going through rehab was boring but he's mentally motivated.

"I always count the positives from childhood. Rehab obviously is a boring affair," he admitted.

But he added,"If you are dedicated, you don't get bored. Training schedule is the same, but it's about breaking it and keeping yourself motivated," Saha said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
