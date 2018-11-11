×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Saha India's best wicketkeeper in last 5-10 years: Ganguly

PTI
NEWS
News
36   //    11 Nov 2018, 14:38 IST

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) A shoulder injury has forced Wriddhiman Saha out of action as of now but he has been India's best wicketkeeper in the last five to ten years, reckons former captain Sourav Ganguly.

The 34-year-old Saha, who has been India's number one wicketkeeper in Test cricket since MS Dhoni's retirement in December 2014, is undergoing rehab for his shoulder surgery.

"He's out of the team for about a year now but I think in the last five to 10 years' he has been India's best glovesman. Hope he recovers soon," Ganguly said.

The former captain spoke during the launch of 'Wiki', a sports fiction written by senior journalist Gautam Bhattacharya. The book chronicles the journey of a struggling wicketkeeper and how he makes it big.

Young Rishabh Pant has made an impressive start to his Test career and he will take flight for the upcoming Australia tour. Parthiv Patel is also in the squad as a backup to Pant.

Saha, who has played 32 Tests and scored 1164 runs including three hundreds, last played in the Cape Town Test earlier this year. With India not playing any Tests after the Australia tour till July 2019, the Bengal wicketkeeper's future remains uncertain.

"Injury is not in your hands. Wicketkeeper has to dive and he got injured while diving. It takes a certain time to recover. The faster he recovers, the better it is," said Ganguly

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 most consistent ODI batsmen in the last 5 years
RELATED STORY
Test openers under Sourav Ganguly before the Sehwag...
RELATED STORY
3 most consistent T20I batsmen in the last 5 years
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India should back Rishabh Pant as their...
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman picks India's best XI of last 25 years
RELATED STORY
India's Best Test XI under Virat Kohli in Indian conditions
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all-time
RELATED STORY
Best Test XI for major Test teams in the last 20 years
RELATED STORY
A tribute to former India captain Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
4 former Indian captains with highest batting averages in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us