Sanjay Takale to make WRC-3 debut

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
31   //    20 Jul 2018, 16:02 IST

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Pune-based rally driver Sanjay Takale is all set to make his World Rally Championship-3 debut at the Neste Rally in Finland next week.

The Latvia-based Baltic Motorsports Promotion is providing Takale a WRC-registered car, it was announced at a media conference here today.

The Baltic Motorsports has confirmed Takale as its driver for the Finland-leg of the World Rally Championship in the WRC-3 category.

Takale said he is the first Indian driver to participate in this category at the WRC.

"This rally is the mother of all rallies and one of the fastest rallies (in the circuit). There are a lot of jumps on the track, and the terrain is unique," said Takale, who is scheduled to team up with British co-driver Darren Garrod.

He will be driving a Ford Fiesta 2 in the Finland Rally, which begins on July 26 and concludes on July 29.

"I have had podium finishes in the last couple of years which has helped me qualify for the WRC-3. I think this is the most technical high speed rally in WRC and I would like to finish this rally and finish well," he added.

In the lead up to the Finland rally, Takale competed in Rally Tallinn in Estonia and Rally Latvia.

He will be joined in Rally Finland by compatriot and MRF driver Gaurav Gill, who will be competing in WRC 2 class category

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
