×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sarfraz can't continue to captain in all three formats: Zaheer Abbas

PTI
NEWS
News
3   //    25 Nov 2018, 14:30 IST

Karachi, Nov 25 (PTI) Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas has advised national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed to step down from the leadership role in at least one format of the game.

"He can't continue to captain in all three formats. The pressure is too much for him. I think he should himself decide which format he should relinquish the captaincy," Zaheer said at a book launching ceremony here Saturday.

Known as the "Asian Bradman" for his run-scoring feats, Zaheer was making his first public appearance after undergoing a heart procedure recently.

"I don't think Sarfraz can manage being captain and performing in all three formats. Better for him if he decides to just focus on two formats his performance will also improve," the former skipper said.

Zaheer also said that when he was President of the ICC, he had told the Pakistan Cricket Board officials that they wouldn't get anything by filing the compensation case against the BCCI in the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee.

He also expressed anguish that due to popularity and more frequency of T20 cricket, the art of batting had suffered and one was witnessing below par batting performances in Tests.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan as usual came out in defence of Sarfraz Ahmed, saying it was not fair that everytime the team did badly there was criticism on Sarfraz's captaincy.

"Head coach, Mickey Arthur has full authority in the team and if the results are not satisfactory he should be questioned as to what went wrong why Sarfraz all the time," Moin said.

He also pointed out that as a wicketkeeper, Sarfraz's batting always came late and most of the time when he came out to bat there was pressure on the team and he couldn't play his natural game

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
4 players who can become India's future vice-captain in...
RELATED STORY
7 bowlers to take 5-wicket-hauls in all three formats 
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting facts about Mohammad Abbas
RELATED STORY
Australia-Pakistan chat not 'especially polite' - Sarfraz
RELATED STORY
Pakistan rides pacer Abbas to test series win over Australia
RELATED STORY
Abbas inspires Pakistan to series victory
RELATED STORY
Fakhar and Sarfraz lead Pakistan recovery after Lyon blitz
RELATED STORY
Strongest all-time IPL XI featuring only captains 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 best-ranked teams in world cricket across all formats
RELATED STORY
3 incredible cricketers who achieved the No.1 ICC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us