Sarfraz furious with Taylor over 'disgraceful' Hafeez claims

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed slammed Ross Taylor for his "disgraceful" apparent complaints about Mohammad Hafeez's bowling action.

New Zealand coasted to a 47-run victory against Pakistan in Wednesday's one-day international, with hat-trick hero Trent Boult the star, but the match was marred by a feud between Sarfraz and Taylor in the first innings.

The Black Caps batsman appeared to signal that Hafeez – punished several times previously by the ICC for his action – was bowling with a bent arm, prompting a furious response from skipper Sarfraz who continued to argue with Taylor and officials for several minutes.

And amid reports Pakistan have lodged a complaint against Taylor, Sarfraz spoke after the match of his dismay at the New Zealand man's behaviour.

"Ross Taylor's actions were wrong and it's not his job to do that," Sarfraz said. "The way he motioned the action on television was disgraceful.

"I don't think that's his job, his job is to bat. It's better if he focuses on his batting.

New Zealand win the first #PAKvNZ ODI by 47 runs

"The way the batsmen reacted two to three times was completely wrong. They are professional cricketers and they should take care regarding such things. If there is a problem, they shouldn't make signals on the television screen, they can instead speak to the umpires.

"There is no problem with Hafeez's action, his action is completely clear and I think the batsmen were trying to create an issue for no reason."