SC asks Narasimha to play mediator, BCCI bodies glad

IANS
NEWS
News
38   //    14 Mar 2019, 18:36 IST
IANS Image
The Supreme Court of India (SC). (File Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday asked PS Narasimha, amicus curiae in BCCI matters, to also act as mediator for the state associations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The Bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and A.M. Sapre has asked Narasimha to hear the state associations' concerns and suggest the way forward to the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said the move has come as a huge relief for the state associations, which now have the option of getting their issues heard. It will also bring to an end the generic affidavits being filed by the CEO in violation of the newly registered constitution, he added.

"This is a huge relief for several associations, which were shocked and disappointed at the generic affidavits being filed by the CEO in violation of the constitution finalised by the Supreme Court. These were actually bordering on contempt since as per the constitution finalised by the court, it is only the acting secretary who could have filed an affidavit on behalf of the BCCI," the official said.

The SC also barred all courts in the country, including the high courts, from entertaining any plea relating to the BCCI and its state affiliates, that it is hearing.

The Bench also asked Narasimha to look into the release of funds by the SC-appointed CoA to various state associations. Almost all the associations have cited lack of release of funds as a burning issue.

Commenting on this, a senior state association official said the order was like a wave of relief for the state bodies of the BCCI. "A wave of relief has swept through the cricketing fraternity after today's order of the SC. The members of the cricketing fraternity are grateful to the court for its observation that the game must go on."

"The restriction on the flow of associations' own funds had all but brought the development of the game of cricket at the grassroots level to a standstill and this empathetic view will potentially bring an end to this unfortunate stalemate. The member associations have full faith in the new amicus and for us, his non-partisan approach is a breath of fresh air," he smiled.

At the previous hearing, the Bench had appointed Justice (retired) DK Jain the ombudsman of the BCCI and Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge the third member of the CoA.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

-- IANS

bbh/pcj

