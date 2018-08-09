Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

SC mandates cooling-off period of 3 yrs for BCCI office-bearers

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
26   //    09 Aug 2018, 20:47 IST

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Any office-bearer in BCCI will now have a cooling-off period of three years after holding the post for two consecutive terms, the Supreme Court ruled today, stating that the "game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies".

Diluting its 2016 order which mandated a cooling-off period after each term, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the term for all posts of office-bearers in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and in state associations would be three years and nobody should hold the position in excess of nine years.

"There shall be a cooling-off period of three years after an individual has held the post of an office-bearer for two consecutive terms, either in a state association or in the BCCI or a combination of both; and the expression 'office-bearer' should not be permitted to be circumvented by being a member of any other committee or of the governing council in BCCI or any state association, as the case may be," the bench said.

The top court said the cooling-off period was necessary as it was a safeguard against the development of vested interests and it ensured against the concentration of power in a few hands besides facilitating a dispersal of authority.

"Cooling-off must be accepted as a means to prevent a few individuals from regarding the administration of cricket as a personal turf. The game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies," it said.

While dealing with the objections to the cooling-off period, the top court said it was necessary to emphasise that the term of an office-bearer could not be regarded as an opportunity to "enrich himself" or as a matter involving "continuity of service".

"The position of an office-bearer in state associations and in BCCI is not a matter of 'service' in the conventional sense. Office-bearers should not construe their position as employees with a vested right to a particular tenure of service...Equally, it is a matter of concern that vested interests and conflicts of interest develop around power centres which have unbridled authority.

"Dispersal of authority is a necessary safeguard to ensure against the perpetuation of power centres. Individuals who administer the game of cricket must realise that the game is perched far above their personal interests...In fact, opportunities to a wide body of talent encourage a dispersal of experience and democratisation of authority," the bench said.

The apex court said that the cooling-off period was also necessary to ensure that after a period of three years, a person was not able to migrate to another association and occupy the position in the same association

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 hostile bowlers who could get a place in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Data Insights: India's Top 3 Most Impactful Bowlers in...
RELATED STORY
3 recent Overseas Test matches that India should have won...
RELATED STORY
BCCI to bear all expenses of NE states' Ranji debut
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Vinod Rai has been complete failure in implementing Lodha...
RELATED STORY
BCCI is right in refusing to play Day/Night Test in...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Things that might end England's...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India should open with Dinesh Karthik in...
RELATED STORY
How Windies could line up at 2019 World Cup with the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
ENG
IND
Day 1 | Stumps:
ENG VS IND live score
Match 2
KIT 119/2 (16.3 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
KIT VS GAW live score
| Today
NOT 152/8 (20.0 ov)
WAR 156/4 (16.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 6 wickets
NOT VS WAR live score
| Today
YRK 181/9 (20.0 ov)
LAN 185/4 (17.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 6 wickets
YRK VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us