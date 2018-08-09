Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

SC restores permanent membership of 4 legacy cricket associations

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
21   //    09 Aug 2018, 21:57 IST

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court today restored the membership of four legacy cricket associations saying they have made a significant contribution to the cricketing history of the nation.

The top court granted permanent membership to the cricket associations of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha on the ground that these bodies have produced players of national and international repute.

Besides them, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also restored the permanent membership of Railways, Services and Universities citing their contribution to the game and for nurturing talent.

"These associations have a long and abiding history of nurturing talent for the game of cricket in India. The history of cricket in India is replete with their contribution to the cause of cricket. These associations have produced players who have brought laurels to their states and to the nation.

"The principle of territoriality requires that each of the states and Union Territories should have full membership of BCCI in terms as suggested in clause 3(a)(ii-B). This becomes a principle of inclusion. To utilise territoriality as a basis of exclusion is problematic because it ignores history and the contributions made by the above associations to the development of cricket and its popularity," the bench said.

The apex court, however, maintained that the decision not to grant the status of full members to the National Cricket Club and the Cricket Club of India as neither of the two clubs fields teams in the Ranji Trophy and they cannot be placed on par with the other state associations.

While granting permanent membership to the Services, the court said that it has a long history of association with Indian sports and with cricket as well.

"Having regard to the pre-eminent position occupied by the Services including the Army, Navy and Air Force in propagating the cause of sports and cricket, we are of the view that the same principle which we have followed in the case of Railways should be followed in their case.

"Similarly, the Universities are a nucleus for encouraging the game of cricket among players of the college going generation in the country. We would therefore also grant full membership to the Association of Indian Universities," the bench said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
Best ODI XI of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Sandpaper Gate Aftermath: An impulsive move, or an act to...
RELATED STORY
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
Best Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Injuries In Cricket That Ended Careers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most centuries in cricket
RELATED STORY
4 Cricketers you didn't know were once involved in...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most matches as captain in cricket.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
ENG
IND
Day 1 | Stumps:
ENG VS IND live score
Match 2
KIT 97/2 (14.5 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
KIT VS GAW live score
| Today
NOT 152/8 (20.0 ov)
WAR 156/4 (16.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 6 wickets
NOT VS WAR live score
| Today
YRK 181/9 (20.0 ov)
LAN 185/4 (17.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 6 wickets
YRK VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us