SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Ireland Under 19 (IRE-U19) will tour Scotland (SCO-U19) for a three-game youth ODI Series against Scotland Under 19. The series is scheduled to take place from July 24 to July 27, with all the games to be held at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen.

This tour is a crucial part of Ireland's preparation for the 2024 Under-19 Men's World Cup, which will be held in Sri Lanka. Ireland have secured their place in the main event, along with ten other teams who qualified automatically.

In the previous Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2022, Ireland had a disappointing run, as they failed to advance from the group stage, suffering two losses in three games. Similarly, Scotland had a tough time, losing all three of their group games.

Given their past performances, Scotland will be eager to learn from their mistakes and make the most of this series. They also look to perform well in the regional qualifiers to secure a spot in the 2024 Under-19 Men's World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ireland sees this tour as an opportunity to strengthen their squad comprising promising young talents. They're focused on nurturing their players and improving their skills ahead of the upcoming main event in Sri Lanka.

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, July 24

Match 1 - Scotland U19 vs Ireland U19, Mannofield Park, Aberdeenshire, 3:15 pm

Tuesday, July 25

Match 2 - Scotland U19 vs Ireland U19, Mannofield Park, Aberdeenshire, 3:15 pm

Thursday, July 27

Match 3 - Scotland U19 vs Ireland U19, Mannofield Park, Aberdeenshire, 3:15 pm

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live-Streaming: N/A

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Ireland U19

Eoin Birch, Macdara Cosgrave, Daniel Forkin, Ryan Hunter, Philippe le Roux (C) , Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon

Scotland U19

Alec Price, Bahadar Esakhiel, Gavin Murray, Jamie Dunk , Seth McDowall, Mackenzie Jones, Uzair Ahmad, Adi Hegde, Areeb Umeed, Gregor Fraser, Harry Armstrong, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Jared Rubly, Pranav Siddharth Thamarai Saravanan, Abhilash Vitthala, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lukas Fischer-Keogh, Farhan Khan, Dan Burgess, Fraser Whiteland, James Hobman, Qasim Khan, Ken Yahathugoda , Shahan Raja, Logan Briggs, Shaun Smith, Owen Gould, Ibrahim Faisal