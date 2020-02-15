Scott Styris names 3 Indian cricketers in the best white-ball XI he has faced

Former New Zealand all-rounder, Scott Styris recently picked his all-time white-ball XI, in the process, naming a host of legendary cricketers. The right-handed batsman represented the Black Caps in 188 ODIs and 31 T20Is and formed a vital cog in the Kiwis’ limited-overs machinery during the 2000s.

As for his all-time XI, the all-rounder opted for the belligerence of Sanath Jayasuriya at the top of the order. Alongside the Sri Lankan, Styris predictably preferred Sachin Tendulkar over his contemporaries, thereby according his side a right-left batting combination at the outset.

The middle order comprised of batting stalwarts such as Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, with the pair being named in the same order as mentioned above.

The all-rounder spot was reserved for South African great, Jacques Kallis, who made 11579 runs across 328 ODIs at a staggering average of 44.36. Additionally, Kallis’ propensity to double up as a handy bowling option got him the nod, considering his impressive record of 273 wickets in 328 ODIs.

MS Dhoni rounded off the batting order, with him coming in at No.7 to provide the requisite muscle and expertise in the death overs. The former Indian skipper also played alongside Styris when the latter was a part of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The Kiwi decided to field two genuine spinners in his line-up and selected the irresistible partnership of Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne. As for his fast bowling options, Styirs chose Glenn McGrath and Lasith Malinga.

Throughout his career, the New Zealander pitted his wits against quite a few of the game’s greatest and it isn’t too surprising that he’s managed to amass a team of breath-taking quality.

Scott Styris' XI: Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath, Lasith Malinga