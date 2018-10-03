Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sehwag, Afridi and McCullum to be icons for T10 league

PTI
NEWS
News
26   //    03 Oct 2018, 16:49 IST

Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Former India opener Virender Sehwag has been named as one of the icons for the T10 League, world's first Ten-Over league which is set to get underway on November 23.

Apart from Sehwag, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum have also been named as the League icons of the second edition of the tournament, which has been sanctioned by the ICC and licensed by ECB.

The 2018 edition will have 29 matches to be held over 10 days as compared to the four-day event in 2017.

To meet this new challenge and also to keep the event clean, the T10 League management has made many positive changes such as short listing an experienced CEO, forming a new governing council, appointing umpires from the ICC panel and getting a global auditing firm.

T10 League have also appointed Roshan Mahanama and Wasim Akram as Head of Technical committee and Director of Talent Hunt programme respectively.

Eight teams -- Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons -- have been drawn into two groups to fight it out in the event to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 2.

This year, two teams -- The Karachians and Northern Warriors -- have been added to the list of the earlier six teams.

The T10 League will showcase some of the most popular cricket stars, such as Shane Watson, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Rasheed Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy, among many others

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
