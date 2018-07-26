Selectors face wrath of former captains for recalling Adil Rashid in Test squad

London, July 26 (PTI) Pillorying the decision to recall leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the England squad for the first Test against India, from captains Michael Vaughan and Nasir Hussain said it was a "ridiculous" decision and the selection panel has set a "dangerous precedent".

Considering his impressive show with the white ball, the England selection panel, led by chief Ed Smith decided to include Rashid in the side, ignoring the fact that he has not played the longer version since December 2016.

Rashid has not made himself available to Yorkshire County Championship this season.

Former England captain Vaughan, who himself played for Yorkshire, blasted the decision on his twitter page.

"So we have picked someone who cannot be arsed with 4 day cricket for the Test Team ... Forget whether he is good enough or not I find this decision ridiculous ... !!!," Vaughan wrote.

Hussain also questioned the call made by the selectors.

"I think it sends a bad message out that someone who is not willing and doesn't want to play red-ball cricket - who doesn't want to play for their county - can, just because he's bowled well in a few white-ball games, be given the keys to the city and be welcomed back into the Test match side," he was quoted as saying by Skysport.

"I think it's a dangerous precedent to set because what do you do with players in between Test matches in the future because if they don't want to go off and play red-ball cricket for their county, what do the ECB do? Do they force them to do that or can a player just say 'Adil Rashid doesn't play for his county, I'll put my feet up for four or five days'.

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur joined the chorus by saying: "We're very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red-ball cricket this season."

"Neither has he expressed a desire to do so. I hope that England know what they're doing to Adil, and the county game."

Rashid has also expressed surprise on his inclusion and said it was a tough decision for him to accept it