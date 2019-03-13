×
Series victory in India shows Australia can win World Cup - Finch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    13 Mar 2019, 22:21 IST
Australia - Cropped
Australia celebrate a 3-2 series win in India

A 3-2 ODI series win in India should give Australia the belief they can go on and win the World Cup, says Aaron Finch.

Australia defeated their hosts by 35 runs in Wednesday's decider in Delhi, Usman Khawaja's century setting the platform for 272-9 before a collective effort from the bowlers ensured India could only make 237.

Victory meant Finch's men became the first Australia side to win a bilateral series from 2-0 down, and the captain was pleased to offer a riposte to those who had doubted the defending champions ahead of the World Cup in England this year.

"People have written us off for quite a while now. We always knew the plans and style [that we have] can win us the World Cup. It's about ourselves believing that we're good enough and sticking to our game plan," Finch said in his post-match presentation.

"[It's] unbelievable, the resilience that we showed, being down 2-0 it would have been easy to roll over and let them drift away, but the fight that we showed, we've had our backs against the wall for quite a while now so I'm really proud of the group.

"It's important to have a well-balanced side: if you have all attacking players in these conditions, you're going to struggle. They're too good to walk out and blast them out the park - you need guys who know how to play situations.

"From 2-0 down to win 3-2 is pretty special. I've been coming here a while and trying to win and haven't, and so have a lot of Australia players, so it's a pretty special moment."

Head coach Justin Langer said the signs were looking positive ahead of what Australia hope will be a fifth World Cup triumph from six attempts.

"Unless you're one of the selectors!" he joked. "It's tough to the pick the World Cup squad, it's been an incredible arm wrestle.

"India are a world-class team and Virat Kohli, I don't think I've ever seen a better player, so for us to win this series is just incredible for Australian cricket."

