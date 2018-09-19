Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Services registers win in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI
NEWS
News
20   //    19 Sep 2018, 17:58 IST

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Services defeated Tripura by seven wickets (via the VJD method) in a rain-hit match in the opening round of Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' at the M A Chidambaram stadium here Wednesday.

The two other matches scheduled for the day - Gujarat versus Assam (at TI Cycles ground) and Haryana vs Jharkhand (SRMC ground) were abandoned without a ball being bowled owing to rain.

All the teams get two points each.

In the Services-Tripura game reduced to 43 overs a side, the former chose to bowl first under overcast conditions and ended up bundling out the rival for 118 in 38.4 overs.

Tripura was in trouble early, losing opener Nirupam Sen Chowdhary in the third over, caught and bowled by medium-pacer Diwesh Pathania for 4.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals as the Services bowlers maintained a good line and length aided by good fielding.

For Tripura, Bishal Ghosh toped scored with 21 runs. Diwesh Pathania picked three wickets for Services, while Varun Choudhry and Abhishek claimed two wickets each.

As rain intervened during the innings break, the contest was further reduced to 35 overs and Services chased down the revised target of 107 in 25.2 overs to gain full points.

Rahul Singh scored 48 and Rajat Paliwal remained unbeaten on 24 as Services eased home to gain four points from the win.

Brief scores: Tripura 118 in 38.4 overs (Bishal Ghosh 21, Diwesh Pathania 3 for 28, Varun Choudhary 2 for 25, Abhishek 2 for 15) lost to Services 108 for 3 in 25.2 overs (G Rahul Singh 48, Rajat Paliwal 24 not out, Rana Datta 2 for 28)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Squads
